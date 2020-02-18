Whoopi has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International.
The comedienne has channeled her celebrity into bringing attention to countless causes including AIDS, children’s issues, healthcare and substance abuse.
“I fear waking up one morning and finding out that my life was for nothing. We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.”
Since 1986, Whoopi has been hosting the Comic Relief television specials benefitting charities helping the homeless alongside good friends Robin Williams and Billy Crystal.
In 1999, she received the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Vanguard Award for her continued work in supporting the gay and lesbian community.
In addition, Whoopi was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2003, and serves on the Board of Garden of Dreams.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 33
Whoopi Goldberg has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 21st Century Leaders
- AIDS LIFE
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- American Humane Association
- American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign
- Bob Woodruff Foundation
- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
- Cancer Research Institute
- Comic Relief
- Communities in Schools
- Declare Yourself
- DonorsChoose.org
- Elevate Hope Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- FilmAid International
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 27
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Women
Contact Whoopi Goldberg
You can contact Whoopi Goldberg using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Comedy, Radio, Television, MoviesMore fields →