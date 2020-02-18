Whoopi has served on the Advisory Committee for FilmAid International.

The comedienne has channeled her celebrity into bringing attention to countless causes including AIDS, children’s issues, healthcare and substance abuse.

“I fear waking up one morning and finding out that my life was for nothing. We’re here for a reason. I believe a bit of the reason is to throw little torches out to lead people through the dark.”

Since 1986, Whoopi has been hosting the Comic Relief television specials benefitting charities helping the homeless alongside good friends Robin Williams and Billy Crystal.

In 1999, she received the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Vanguard Award for her continued work in supporting the gay and lesbian community.

In addition, Whoopi was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2003, and serves on the Board of Garden of Dreams.