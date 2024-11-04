Comic Relief US today announces “Comic Relief Live,” a star-studded gala on Dec. 9 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

This unforgettable event will honor Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams (posthumously) with the first-ever Icon Award for their deep commitment and passionate work bringing “comic relief” to households around the nation. Billy and Whoopi, joined by Robin Williams’ family, will be celebrated for the positive impact the iconic co-hosts have had on the lives of millions of people. Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Sir Mark Thompson will receive the Visionary Award for his long-standing partnership and support of Comic Relief US’ efforts to drive positive change and create opportunities to support and empower others.

The evening of entertainment will feature special performances by long-running Saturday Night Live alum, comedian, and actor Tim Meadows, comedian, actress, and New York Times best-selling writer Phoebe Robinson, Tony and Emmy award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Alex Edelman, comedian and impressionist Matt Friend, the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band featuring David Wain and Ken Marino, and more to be announced.

“Laughter is such a powerful force for change. It has the power to unite and transform communities, connecting us all in a deeply profound way. There’s a magic to it,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “Comic Relief Live is a celebration of the power of entertainment to inspire action to tackle the world’s most urgent and challenging problems, helping to change people’s lives for the better.”

The event is led by a powerhouse committee of leaders and philanthropists who are elevating the mission and vibrant spirit of Comic Relief US.

“It is an honor to serve as co-chair of this year’s gala committee, bringing together individuals and organizations dedicated to making a difference through this one-of-a-kind event,” said Comic Relief Live co-chair and Daily Beast Chief Content and Creative Officer Joanna Coles, OBE.

“Comic Relief Live is a night of transforming hope, humor, and joy into a powerful force for good, changing the lives of children and families around the world.” added Comic Relief Live co-chair and Chief Client Officer & Chief Business Officer at Interpublic Group Jacki Kelley.

Funds raised from this event will support Comic Relief US’ work to help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. The organization supports more than 50 trailblazing organizations across the U.S. and around the world that provide essential services, address the immediate needs of children facing poverty, and strive to ensure and/or sustain long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success. In the last decade alone, Comic Relief US has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million young people globally.

Co-Founder Richard Curtis is an executive producer along with Lily Sobhani and Wendy Gill-Conley for the Comic Relief US production.

For more information on the event and tickets, click here.