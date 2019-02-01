Using comedy to help raise awareness and funds for those in need.
The US Comic Relief aids the homeless and people in need, particularly in regards to disaster relief.
The UK Comic Relief is commited to helping end poverty and social injustice in the UK and around the world.
They do so by:
- Raising money from the general public by actively involving them in events and projects that are innovative and fun.
- Informing, educating, raising awareness and promoting social change.
- Allocating the funds in a responsible and effective way.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 168
Comic Relief has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrian Grenier
- Alan Carr
- Alesha Dixon
- Alex Jones
- Al Murray
- Andy Murray
- Annie Lennox
- Armstrong & Miller
- Bear Grylls
- Ben Harper
- Ben Shephard
- Bill Gates
- Bill Maher
- Bill Nighy
- Bill Oddie
- Billy Connolly
- Billy Crystal
- Brenda Blethyn
- Caroline Flack
- Catherine Tate
- Chelsee Healey
- Cheryl Fernandez-Versini
- Chris Moyles
- Claudia Winkleman
- Craig David
- Craig Ferguson
- Daniel Craig
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Dara O'Briain
- David Beckham
- David Gandy
- David Haye
- David Tennant
- David Walliams
- Davina McCall
- Dawn French
- Denise van Outen
- Dermot O'Leary
- Duncan Bannatyne
- Dynamo
- Eddie Izzard
- Elle Macpherson
- Emmanuel Jal
- Fearne Cotton
- Frank Bruno
- Frank Skinner
- Gary Barlow
- Gary Lineker OBE
- Gemma Cairney
- George Hamilton
- George Michael
- Georgie Henley
- Girls Aloud
- Gok Wan
- Gordon Brown
- Graham Norton
- Greg James
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Harry Enfield
- Helen Skelton
- Holly Willoughby
- Hugh Laurie
- Jack Black
- Jack Dee
- Jack Whitehall
- Jake Bugg
- Jameela Jamil
- James Corden
- James Morrison
- Jamie Oliver
- Jason Manford
- Jennifer Saunders
- Jenny Agutter
- Jessie J
- Jim Carrey
- Jimmy Carr
- JLS
- Joanna Lumley
- Joanna Page
- Jo Brand
- Joe McElderry
- John Bishop
- Jonathan Ross
- Jon Stewart
- Julian Clary
- Justin Bieber
- Kara Tointon
- Karl Lagerfeld
- Kate Moss
- Keira Knightley
- Kevin Connolly
- Kimberley Walsh
- Kim Cattrall
- Konnie Huq
- Labrinth
- Laura Mvula
- Lenny Henry
- Leona Lewis
- Lily Cole
- Lisa Snowdon
- Lorraine Kelly
- Louie Anderson
- Lulu
- Martin Clunes
- Martin Freeman
- Matt Lucas
- Melanie C
- Michael Bloomberg
- Michael McIntyre
- Michael Parkinson
- Michael Sheen
- Miranda Hart
- Nick Grimshaw
- Olly Murs
- One Direction
- Oritsé Williams
- Patrick Kielty
- Paul McCartney
- Peter Crouch
- Peter Kay
- Piers Morgan
- Ray Romano
- Rebecca Adlington
- Richard Curtis
- Ricky Gervais
- Robbie Williams
- Rob Brydon
- Robin Gibb
- Robin Williams
- Ronan Keating
- Ronnie Corbett
- Rory Bremner
- Roseanne Barr
- Rowan Atkinson
- Ruby Wax
- Rupert Grint
- Russell Brand
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Sadie Frost
- Sam Smith
- Sara Cox
- Sarah Harding
- Sarah McLachlan
- Sinitta
- Stella McCartney
- Stephen Colbert
- Stephen Fry
- Steve Jones
- Sting
- Sugababes
- Susan Boyle
- Take That
- The Proclaimers
- The Saturdays
- The Wanted
- Tom Arnold
- Tom Felton
- Tom Jones
- Tony Blair
- Tracy Morgan
- Trevor Noah
- U2
- Una Foden
- Victoria Beckham
- Victoria Wood
- Wayne Brady
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Zoe Ball