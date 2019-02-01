Comic Relief

Using comedy to help raise awareness and funds for those in need.

The US Comic Relief aids the homeless and people in need, particularly in regards to disaster relief.

The UK Comic Relief is commited to helping end poverty and social injustice in the UK and around the world.

They do so by:

  • Raising money from the general public by actively involving them in events and projects that are innovative and fun.
  • Informing, educating, raising awareness and promoting social change.
  • Allocating the funds in a responsible and effective way.

Causes

Disaster Relief, Homelessness, Human Rights, Poverty

