Eddie Izzard participated in the campaign of celebrities raising voices to build one million in support for Burma.
He gave a donation to help British veterans of the Second World War travel to Normandy in June 2009 for the 65th anniversary memorial event. Eddie attended the event, joining the parade, and was among those who laid wreaths. (source: Daily Mail)
Also in 2009, Izzard ran over 1000 miles to support Sport Relief.
In 2012, Izzard plans to do it again, this time across South Africa for South African charities.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 9
Eddie Izzard has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 21
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
Contact Eddie Izzard
You can contact Eddie Izzard using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)