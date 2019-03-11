Eddie Izzard participated in the campaign of celebrities raising voices to build one million in support for Burma.

He gave a donation to help British veterans of the Second World War travel to Normandy in June 2009 for the 65th anniversary memorial event. Eddie attended the event, joining the parade, and was among those who laid wreaths. (source: Daily Mail)

Also in 2009, Izzard ran over 1000 miles to support Sport Relief.

In 2012, Izzard plans to do it again, this time across South Africa for South African charities.