Avril recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

She also supports charities such as the Make A Noise Foundation, Amnesty International, AmericanCPR.org, Camp Will-a-Way, Music Clearing Minefields, US Campaign for Burma, Make-A-Wish Foundation and War Child. She has also appeared in ALDO ads with YouthAIDS to raise money to educate people worldwide about HIV/AIDS.

She also recorded a version of Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” for a CD in support of British-based children’s charity War Child.

She performed at a Prince's Trust event, London Party in the Park.

Lavigne donated items for the Grammy online charity auction benefiting the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares.

Lavigne worked with Reverb, a non-profit environmental organization, for her 2005 East Coast tour.

Lavine created The Avril Lavigne Foundation to support sick and disabled children.

Causes supported 19

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support

