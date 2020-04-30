Avril recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
She also supports charities such as the Make A Noise Foundation, Amnesty International, AmericanCPR.org, Camp Will-a-Way, Music Clearing Minefields, US Campaign for Burma, Make-A-Wish Foundation and War Child. She has also appeared in ALDO ads with YouthAIDS to raise money to educate people worldwide about HIV/AIDS.
She also recorded a version of Bob Dylan’s “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” for a CD in support of British-based children’s charity War Child.
She performed at a Prince's Trust event, London Party in the Park.
Lavigne donated items for the Grammy online charity auction benefiting the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares.
Lavigne worked with Reverb, a non-profit environmental organization, for her 2005 East Coast tour.
Lavine created The Avril Lavigne Foundation to support sick and disabled children.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Avril Lavigne has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 19
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support
Contact Avril Lavigne
You can contact Avril Lavigne using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)