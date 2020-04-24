More than four dozen big-name Canadians have signed on for the historic broadcast STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE, it was announced today.

Airing commercial-free Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. across all markets/7 p.m. NT and now on hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada, has become the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms.

With a mix of music, messages, and more, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLES features Canadian talent uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to follow @strongercanada, launching today, to stay up to date before the broadcast.

The participants announced today are Amy Poehler, Andre De Grasse, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Burton Cummings, Charlotte Cardin, Christine Sinclair, Cirque du Soleil, Command Sisters, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, Morgan Rielly, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Pascal Siakam, Robbie Robertson, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw, Walk off the Earth, and the cast of SCHITT’S CREEK including Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Rizwan Manji, and Sarah Levy.

They join previously announced participants Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Celine Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Buble, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, and William Prince.

It was also announced today that STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will feature a star-studded, virtual ensemble performance of a timely and treasured classic, sung by more than two dozen of Canada’s biggest international stars, homegrown favourites, and brightest newcomers. The exclusive rendition of the inspirational song, produced by Jon Levine (Céline Dion, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne), will be released immediately following the broadcast on streaming platforms everywhere. The initiative, led by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson from ArtistsCAN, will see all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.