It’s the most WONDERful time of the year – it’s time for Ryan Reynolds' annual holiday video in support of SickKids Foundation. This year, Ryan has enlisted help from some familiar friends – Deadpool, Kidpool and the seriously wonderful woman, Lynda Carter.

Deadpool and Kidpool are on a mission to eliminate sick kids – or rather, eliminate the sickness the kids are faced with by encouraging others to donate to The Hospital for Sick Children. They need someone a little less…R Rated than their foul-mouthed selves. Luckily help is not far away as Lynda Carter and the now infamous Ugly Sweater make an appearance.

Check out this year’s hilarious new video from Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort HERE.

﻿

To support this year’s campaign please visit SickKidsSweaterLove.ca. Donate before midnight on December 24th, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will match all donations up to $500,000.

This is the sixth year Ryan Reynolds and his Ugly Christmas Sweater have lent their support to SickKids annual fundraising campaign ahead of the holidays, creating memorable moments and inspiring generosity for SickKids from donors across the world. Previous years videos include 2022’s Ugly Sweater video featuring Seth Rogan, and Prick Kids featuring Michael Bublé.

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world’s foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $212 million in revenue in support of children’s health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it’s already begun.