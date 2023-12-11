For the fifth year running, Ryan Reynolds and his ugly holiday sweater will once again bring some festive fun to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) to support their annual fundraising campaign ahead of the holidays.

Ryan knows that at times, kids can kind of be … a lot. When kids are sick though, they aren’t themselves which is why Ryan and some of his famous Sweater Love friends are fundraising for SickKids once again, to help patients in the hospital return to their adorable yet sometimes frustrating ways.

In a video released last week, Ryan is joined by fellow Canadians, Michael Bublé and Ryan’s long-time sweater buddy and star of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews to raise awareness about SickKids…..so that kids can get back to being kids.

You can watch the video here.

The video was produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort in partnership with students from Vancouver Film School’s 12-month, advanced industry-integrated Film Production program.

In Ryan’s typically generous and comical fashion, he and his sweater have been creating memorable moments and laughs over the past five years while sparking tremendous support for SickKids within the community. Last year’s #SweaterLove campaign raised more than $670,000 for the SickKids VS Limits campaign, including a donation from Samsung Canada who matched the first $100,000. In the last four years this initiative has fundraised for SickKids, more than $2.3 million has been raised.

To support the campaign, please visit: sickkidssweaterlove.ca.