For the fourth year running, Ryan Reynolds and his bow-wrapped holiday sweater will once again bring their festive magic to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) as they launch their annual fundraising campaign ahead of the holidays.

Ryan Reynolds and his famous sweater return to brighten SickKids

In the video released last week in collaboration with Maximum Effort, the ‘aesthetically challenged’ sweater literally takes on a familiar voice of its own.

Okay, maybe it’s not completely it’s own … but instead fellow Canadian, Seth Rogen. Also making a special surprise appearance in this year’s video is Ryan’s long-time sweater buddy and star of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews.

To support the campaign, please click here.

If interested in buying the sweater, it can be purchased here.