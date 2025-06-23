Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025, broadcast live and exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player last week from Old Trafford, Manchester, has raised £15,280,163 for UNICEF's vital work helping children grow up safe, healthy and able to play.

This year, with thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, every donation made up to £5 million was doubled. Thanks to the generous UK public, this year’s fundraising amount sees the current total reach over £121million raised since 2006 – when UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams founded the concept.

The hotly anticipated match took place at the sold-out Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester to an audience of over 70,000 people. The match ended 5-4 to World XI FC, stealing the win back and keeping the overall lead with 8-6 wins since the inaugural 2006 match.

Kicking off the game, Sam Thompson officially completed his ‘Match Ball Mission’, which saw the ball travel over 270 miles by foot and by bike from Stamford Bridge last week and arrive safely at Old Trafford ready for the match today. During the show, the final total raised from Sam’s challenge was announced, at £2,075,564.46.

During half time, actor and Soccer Aid supporter Daniel Mays addressed the stadium crowd and viewers at home with a special speech, galvanising donations to UNICEF. Followed by an emotional and show stopping performance by Dermot Kennedy singing his hit song ‘Better Days’, supported with backing vocals from Hallé Children’s Choir.

It was another enthralling contest between England and the Soccer Aid World XI FC, as Lioness Jill Scott captained once again, leading the way for Team England, whilst Nemanja Vidic skippered for the Soccer Aid World XI FC for the first time.

This year, Tyson Fury made his Soccer Aid for UNICEF debut as England co-manager alongside Wayne Rooney and UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams, with Tom Hiddleston, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure and David James making up the supporting coaching team. They were up against the Soccer Aid World XI FC management team with Peter Schmeichel, UNICEF UK Ambassador Martin Compston, Emmet J. Scanlan, Robbie Keane and Daniel Bachmann. A Hollywood icon was also present cheering on both teams in Soccer Aid supporter Julia Roberts.

Team England started strong, as Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney scored the fastest ever goal in Soccer Aid history in the fourth minute. Not all was lost for World XI as Angry Ginge jumped to rescue goalkeeper Joe Hart with an unbelievable save in the 19th minute. Just before the half time whistle blew, Lioness Toni Duggan, in her Soccer Aid debut, snuck in an exceptional second goal for the England squad – ending the first half on 2-0 to England.

Going into the second half, former England striker Jermaine Defoe scored again for Team England, seamlessly flicked the ball into the left corner of the net, bringing the score to 3-0. Former professional footballer Carlos Tevez wowed the crowds by scoring an unbelievable two goals in rapid succession for World XI. As the 64th minute hit Defoe knocked the ball in for the second time for England – making him now the top scorer in Soccer Aid history.

Much to Paddy McGuinness’s dismay Carlos Teves scored another two times bringing the game to an even to 4-4. As the teams were neck and neck, Big Zuu secured his first ever Soccer Aid goal by sneaking the ball into the net bringing the game to a final score of 5-4 to World XI.

As the only official FA sanctioned mixed gender match, Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 saw more female players take part than ever before, and an all-female line up once again for the game’s match officials. Rebecca Welch returned as referee, with Natalie Aspinall and Emily Carney as assistants and Jane Simms returning as the 4th official. For the first time, the match was graced with Lioness royalty as Mary Earps took on the role of pundit.

Making up the star-studded squads this year, celebrity debuts were made by the likes of Bella Ramsey, James Nelson-Joyce, Richard Gadd, Gorka Márquez, and many more, as well as football legends in Joe Hart, Steph Houghton, Aaron Lennon, Leonardo Bonucci, Rivaldo and others. Whilst Soccer Aid celebrity returners such as Louis Tomlinson, Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah, UNICEF UK Ambassador Alex Brooker, Tony Bellew and Gladiator’s Diamond and ex-professionals including Jill Scott, Gary Neville, Jack Wilshere, Jermain Defoe and Edwin Van Der Sar, took to the pitch once more.

Tonight’s show was once again presented by UNICEF UK Ambassador, Dermot O’Leary and UNICEF UK High Profile Supporter, Alex Scott, with commentary from Sam Matterface and Jason Manford. Tonight’s pundits were Soccer Aid legend Lee Mack alongside Big Zuu. The ‘Appreciation Station’ also returned to the stadium this year with famous faces including Olympian Keely Hodgkinson who all picked up the phones to give thanks to generous viewers making donations throughout the night.

Throughout the show, short fundraising appeal films presented by UNICEF UK President, Olivia Colman, UNICEF UK Ambassador Sanjeev Bhaskar and supporters Daniel Mays, Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse and Sam Thompson highlighted where the vital money raised by Soccer Aid for UNICEF goes. Coleen Rooney’s film focused on her trip to Poland last month, where she saw how UNICEF is helping Ukrainian refugee children with disabilities who have fled their homes due to the war, providing safe spaces to call home, supporting their mental wellbeing and ensuring they can continue to learn, play and just be children.

The money raised from this year’s game could help UNICEF provide life-changing support for a child, providing clean water and nutrition, vital vaccinations, the opportunity to learn and keeping them safe in times of crisis such as in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine – so every child can get the best start in life.

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation doubled every donation made to this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign up to £5 million, which will go directly to the Child Nutrition Fund, in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, robbing children of their childhoods.

Robbie Williams, Soccer Aid for UNICEF co-founder and UNICEF UK Ambassador said: “It’s been another incredible Soccer Aid for UNICEF event – I am so proud of this beautiful game! Every year I am blown away by the nation’s generosity and this is why we do it, so that children all over the world can play and have the childhoods they so deserve. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has got involved and donated. Your money will be life-changing for millions of children worldwide!”

Tom Hiddleston, UNICEF UK Ambassador said: "The Soccer Aid for UNICEF match was such an exciting watch tonight! From playing in the match last year to coaching the England team on the sidelines tonight, it is an honour to be part of the best charity event of the year, once again. Congratulations to World XI on the win!

“I’ve been an Ambassador for UNICEF UK for over a decade, and I have seen first-hand the incredible work they do for children all around the world. Thank you for the generous donations – all of the money raised tonight will go directly towards helping children that need it the most, giving them the best possible start in life.”

Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive at the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said “A huge well done to the World XI team for taking the win tonight and the biggest thank you to the public for helping to raise an astounding £15 million going to UNICEF’s work for children. Across the world children face extreme poverty, devastating conflict, climate change and now cuts to the overseas aid budget – including the UK’s – which will undoubtedly risk lives and limit access to critical health care and education for millions of children. The generous funds raised by the UK public tonight will go an incredible distance in supporting UNICEF’s efforts to make sure every child is able to grow up safe, healthy and able to play. There’s still time to donate, so please do continue to give what you can – it will make such a difference. There has never been a more crucial time to stand up and support the world’s children.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “We are incredibly proud here at ITV to partner with UNICEF and Soccer Aid Productions for another stellar year of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. The show is like no other as we bring the finest footballers and celebrity talent together for one night, all with the purpose of raising vital funds for UNICEF. A huge thank you to everyone who kindly donated to such a brilliant cause.”

Kenneth Shepherd, Executive Director, Soccer Aid Productions, said: “When we started Soccer Aid for UNICEF in 2006, we hoped it would generate a legacy beyond just one match. Now, 14 live shows later – and with over £121 million raised for UNICEF, including £15 million this year alone – we have helped UNICEF improve the lives of children all around the world. This couldn’t have been achieved without the support of all the players, ITV, corporate partners, our brilliant venue partners this year, Manchester United – and, above all else, the enormously generous Great British public. Thank you.”

Katy Manley, MD Initial, said: “This is our 14th Soccer Aid for UNICEF and each year I’m blown away by the incredible generosity of the UK public. This event certainly brings people together and we’re thrilled to have played a part in helping raise funds for such an important cause.”

