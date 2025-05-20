From Monday 2nd June, TV, radio and podcast host Sam Thompson will embark on the most grueling mission of his life: to transport the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match ball more than 260 miles from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge in London, and deliver it to the home of this year’s match, Old Trafford in Manchester, all to raise vital funds to support UNICEF’s work for children around the world.

Announcing his ‘Match Ball Mission’ today, Sam, who made his debut playing for England at Soccer Aid for UNICEF last year, is set to push himself to the limit – leaping out of his comfort zone and into his lycra as he takes to the road for a gruelling week of running and cycling, in the ultimate test of endurance.

Facing the toughest physical journey of his life, the challenge will see Sam run a marathon a day, before taking to two wheels to complete the daily distance, crossing counties, cities, rivers and roads and ensuring the match ball is delivered ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF kick-off on Sunday 15th June.

En route, he’ll be cheered on by a host of famous faces, friends and family, as well as Soccer Aid for UNICEF fans as he stops to catch his breath and finishes at a football stadium across the country each day – including Stadium MK (Milton Keynes), Villa Park (Birmingham), Vale Park (Stoke-on-Trent) and Goodison Park (Liverpool).

Across the week, audiences can follow Sam’s journey live on ITV’s This Morning, where he regularly appears as part of the This Morning family, and Hits Radio for daily updates and check ins – sharing in his determination and pain points as he battles the road. Then, finishing on Friday 6 June, Sam will deliver the match ball live on ITV’s This Morning, ready for the upcoming celebrity match and all in aid of UNICEF. The mammoth mission will also be captured for a one-off special documentary on ITV1: Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, airing in the lead up to Soccer Aid for UNICEF, produced by Initial TV (a Banijay UK company).

Sam has been inspired to go the distance and raise as much money for children as he can, following his recent trip to Guatemala to see UNICEF’s work and the vital difference funds raised can make helping children grow up safe, healthy and able to play.

Sam visited the Juego Limpio ‘Fair Play’ football programme in Sololá, Guatemala where UNICEF-trained volunteers work with children aged five to 16, many of whom live in poverty and have little access to quality sports facilities, providing them with a safe space to play and using the power of sport to promote values such as respect, equality, and teamwork.

Sam Thompson said:

“I am not a natural runner or a cyclist. Before my training started, I didn’t run at all, let alone long distance! I also hadn’t cycled since I was 10 years old, so I knew this was going to be such a tough and difficult challenge for me. That said – I am absolutely determined to do it, and complete it for my friends at UNICEF and the children they support across the world.

“Playing in Soccer Aid for UNICEF last year was a dream come true, but travelling to Guatemala and seeing UNICEF’s work first-hand supporting communities is something I will never forget in my entire life. The incredible football pitch there that I had the privilege of playing on was filled with joy, laughter and energy. I saw with my own eyes that UNICEF’s programmes truly create hope, happiness and a tangible safe space for kids to just be kids.

“So, during the challenge, during the tough parts, I will be focusing on those amazing children and trying to raise as much money as I can for them. I need all the support I can get – so please support, donate if you can and follow the amazing work UNICEF do every single day across the world.”

Dr Philip Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer for UNICEF UK, said:

“We’re so proud of Sam for taking on this immense challenge raising funds for UNICEF – a first for the Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign and at a crucial time for children. All over the world, children are facing devastating crises – from cuts to global aid, relentless war and climate change to hunger and disease – threatening their lives, their childhoods and their right to play.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised an incredible amount of money for children over the years – £106 million since 2006 – but we can’t stop now. Funds raised will help UNICEF and partners provide life-changing support for a child, like clean water and nutrition, vital vaccinations and education so they can get the best start in life. Your support can change and save lives.”

This Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign, every donation received will also be doubled – up to £5 million – thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), which will go directly towards the Child Nutrition Fund, tackling challenges such as severe forms of malnutrition and anaemia and helping children to get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy and able to play.

Supporting Sam on the road during his challenge is partner Suzuki, who will be providing vehicles to transport equipment and Sam’s support teams.

Sam will also be returning to play in this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, which will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday 15th June.

To follow along, find out more and to donate to UNICEF and Sam’s Match Ball Mission for Soccer Aid now, visit soccer.org.uk/challenge.