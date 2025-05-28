TV, radio and podcast host Sam Thompson has teamed up with Olympic gold medallist and Soccer Aid for UNICEF stalwart Sir Mo Farah ahead of his ‘Match Ball Mission’ for Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Sam, who will be undertaking five back-to-back endurance days of running and cycling in less than two weeks, met with the celebrated Olympian at the ‘Sir Mo Farah’ Athletics Track in Twickenham for an afternoon of intense training and much-needed expert advice.

From Monday 2 June, Sam will embark on the toughest physical journey of his life: as he transports the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match ball more than 260 miles from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge in London, to the home of this year’s match, Old Trafford in Manchester – all to raise vital funds to support UNICEF’s work for children around the world.

With Sir Mo’s professional guidance, Sam is set to run a marathon a day, before taking to two wheels and finishing each gruelling day at an iconic football stadium. All in a bid to ensure the match ball is delivered ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF kick-off on Sunday June 15.

To help Sam prepare for this mammoth journey, who better to offer some sound advice than his Soccer Aid for UNICEF teammate Sir Mo Farah: four-time Olympic gold medallist, and the current World Best for the one hour run.

In a video clip of the meeting, released today, Sam said: “Today is a huge day as I’m meeting Sir Mo Farah. To be honest with you I’m hoping to get a slither, just a slice of experience.”

Sam shared his nerves for the challenge and took the opportunity to get some pointers, before Mo took Sam to the athletics track and put him through his paces in an intense running session. Mo didn’t hold back in sharing some home truths with Sam on how tough this challenge would be.

Mo said: “Your body is going to be a mess, I’m going to be honest with you – you’ll be fatigued, have muscle soreness. After my first marathon I couldn’t walk up the stairs. What you’ve taken on isn’t easy – you’re running a marathon a day and more.”

When Sam asked Mo for his expert advice on how to get through this mammoth challenge, Mo reflected on his time at the Rio Olympics and shared how his children keep him personally motivated.

Mo said: "When I question myself, I try and think, ‘If I’ve been away from my kids (Aisha, Armani, Hussein, Rhianna) for weeks, months, I’m not going to let them down. I’m going to give it everything I can’. And even in Rio I remember promising my daughter I’d get her an Olympic medal, because all my medals have my kids engraved on them. I promised her in Rio that I was going to win her a gold medal, and I fell over, went down, and in that moment, I thought the race is over, I can’t do it.

“Then I thought back that I’d promised my daughter. That’s what got me through. The moments when you doubt yourself, you’ve always got more than you think you have and know why you are doing it and the purpose, and that by completing this challenge it’s going to change so many people’s lives.”

Sam has been inspired to go the distance and raise as much money for children as he can, following his recent trip to Guatemala to see UNICEF’s work and the vital difference funds raised can make helping children grow up safe, healthy and able to play.

The public will be able to follow Sam’s journey with daily coverage from Monday June 2 on ITV’s This Morning, where he regularly appears as part of the This Morning family, and Hits Radio for daily updates and check ins – sharing in his determination and pain points as he battles the road. Then, finishing on Friday 6 June, Sam will deliver the match ball live on ITV’s This Morning, before a week to rest and recover, ready for the upcoming celebrity match on Sunday 15 June and all in aid of UNICEF.

The mammoth mission will also be captured for a one-off special documentary on ITV1: Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, airing in the lead up to Soccer Aid for UNICEF, produced by Initial TV (a Banijay UK company).

This Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign, every donation received will also be doubled – up to £5 million – thanks to the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), which will go directly towards the Child Nutrition Fund, tackling challenges such as severe forms of malnutrition and anemia and helping children to get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy and able to play.

Supporting Sam on the road during his challenge is partner Suzuki, who will be providing vehicles to transport equipment and Sam’s support teams.

Sam and Sir Mo will also be returning to play in this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, which will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday June 15.