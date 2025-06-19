Philip Goodwin, UNICEF UK Chief Executive said: "We’re so thrilled that our UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, David Beckham, has been awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“David Beckham has done an incredible amount to advocate for children’s rights over the last 20 years. He became a Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 and launched 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund in 2015 – with the goal of helping children around the world, especially girls, break down barriers including bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education. He’s travelled extensively to see UNICEF’s work and used his profile to raise awareness, as well as support our flagship fundraising campaign Soccer Aid for UNICEF and launch global fundraising appeals. We are grateful for all of his support that has done a huge amount to amplify the voices of children around the world.”