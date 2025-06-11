TV, radio and podcast host Sam Thompson has crossed his ‘Match Ball Mission’ finish line at Old Trafford raising £1,516,433.22 and counting for UNICEF as he completed the ultimate test of endurance, successfully transporting the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match ball more than 260 miles from last year’s stadium, Stamford Bridge in London, to the home of this year’s match, Old Trafford in Manchester.

Sam, who has been raising vital funds to support UNICEF’s work for children around the world, has pushed himself to the absolute limit, taking on five back-to-back endurance days, running and peddling over 260 miles, with each day more intense than the last and ending at football stadiums across the country.

An exhausted Sam’s final morning began in the rain at 5am and as he travelled on foot and bike through Huyton, Warrington, Sale, Stretford and the Coronation Street cobbles before delivering the match ball to Old Trafford at 11.15am where he was met at the finish line by his sister Louise Thompson, brother-in-law Ryan Libbey, and nephew, Leo.

Sam said: “My legs have completely gone but I feel good. I’m so grateful for everyone being here, I didn’t think anyone would turn up. To everyone who has donated, I’ve said it before but I’ll say it a million times, you are so heroic. The money will help so many children, I’m so grateful.”

Supporters have shown out in force across the country to cheer Sam on, along with a host of famous faces, family and friends showing their support including Orlando Bloom, Olivia Colman, Robbie Williams, Joel Dommett, Alex Brooker, Pete Wicks, Dame Sarah Storey, Ben Shepherd, Chris Hughes, Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, Tony Bellew, JLS, Greg Rutherford, Will Best, and his sister and brother-in-law Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey. Sam also received a boost from Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, this morning who sent him a message on Hits Radio praising his ‘fantastic effort’.

The money raised from Sam’s challenge will support UNICEF’s work for children around the world to grow up safe, healthy and able to play and this year every donation will be tripled, thanks to Children’s Investment Fund foundation matching donations up to £5 million and an anonymous donor matching up to £500,000.

Supporters have been following Sam’s journey live on ITV’s This Morning and Hits Radio each day as he shared his determination and battles on the road to get to the finish line ahead of this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF match kick-off on Sunday 15th June.

The mammoth mission has also been captured for a one-off special documentary on ITV1: Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, airing in the lead up to Soccer Aid for UNICEF, produced by Initial TV (a Banijay UK company).