StoryCorps, the national nonprofit known for preserving and amplifying the voices of everyday Americans, today released new One Small Step videos featuring actor/director Tony Goldwyn and journalist/content creator V Spehar (Under the Desk News) each in conversation with strangers holding different political views.

Featured in The New York Times and 60 Minutes, One Small Step pairs strangers with differing views for conversations—not to debate politics, but to connect as people. In a time of deep national division, the initiative fosters empathy, understanding, and common ground across the political spectrum.

“At a time when so many Americans feel disconnected from one another, One Small Step reminds us of our shared humanity,” said Sandra Clark, CEO of StoryCorps. “We’re grateful to Tony Goldwyn and V Spehar for lending their voices to this effort—and for showing that even amid deep divisions, conversation can be a powerful bridge to connection.”

Grounded in contact theory, the initiative has been shown to increase understanding and reduce contempt between Americans of differing beliefs. Research shows that meaningful conversations like these strengthen community bonds and increase people’s willingness to listen to and understand different perspectives by nearly 50%.

Goldwyn and Spehar—both champions of civic engagement—add their voices to a growing collection of One Small Step stories, joining thousands who have taken part since the initiative’s 2021 launch. Their participation helps drive home the message: reconnection starts with conversation.

Watch the video here.