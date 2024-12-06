MPTF's fundraising telethon for crew members in need will return for its third year. Lights, Camera, Take Action! will air live on KTLA (Channel 5 in Los Angeles) on December 8 from 7-9 pm PT.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted, TV’s Community) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars, Hollywood Squares) return as hosts and serve as two of the producers for this uplifting, entertaining evening of stories, songs, and celebrities – all to raise relief funds for workers in need. MPTF’s first telethon received an LA Area Emmy nomination and raised over $850K to provide for the entertainment industry’s most vulnerable community members, and last year’s telethon raised over $750K to meet the needs of tens of thousands of industry workers impacted by the two strikes in 2023. A goal of $750K has been set for this year’s two-hour broadcast.

KTLA’s Dayna Devon returns to host the live Celebrity Lounge, and Tiffany Smith hosts the Tote Board through the evening. Co-host Yvette Nicole Brown said, “I can truly say the industry is in a unique and challenging position right now as we find our footing for the future, and it’s up to all of us to band together and help those who might be hurting along the way.”

“As we head into this holiday season, MPTF will continue to brighten the lives of so many industry workers who are dealing with plenty of obstacles right now,” said co-host Tom Bergeron. “I can’t wait to jump back into the studio with Yvette again and get the word out about all the important work being done to help those who really need it. We’ll have songs, laughs, and probably a few tears with those we’ve helped and the many who keep this mission going. Plus, it’s live TV so be sure to watch and see what happens!”

This live televised event sees the return of last year’s producers: Phil Rosenthal, television writer and producer (Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil), and David Wild, writer, critic and producer (Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince and The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards). Joining live will be a roster of industry talent taking calls for donations, and appearances by Adam Shapiro, Alex Winter, Camilla Belle, the cast of The Neighborhood, Cedric the Entertainer, Clark Gregg, Colin Farrell, Cooper Koch, Diane Schuur, Ellen K, Emily Hampshire, Henry Winkler, Ike Barinholtz, Jay Ellis, Jeff Torres, Jimmy Jam, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonathan Nolan, Josh Margolin, Keegan-Michael and Elle Key, Ken Jeong, Kyle Bornheimer, Lisa Loeb, Maria Russell, Max Greenfield, McG, Melissa Gilbert, Morgan Freeman, Howie Mandel, Rob Morrow, Spencer Garrett, Tony Goldwyn, Virginia Madsen, Walton Goggins, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Forte, William Shatner, and more to be announced. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health.

“Our organization’s founder, Mary Pickford, recognized at the very inception of the film industry in Hollywood that for most of the workforce employment would be unpredictable and that successful careers would be difficult to carve out,” said Bob Beitcher, CEO and President of MPTF. “These past few years, with the pandemic and then the strike-related work stoppages, have not only demonstrated Mary’s insight but also highlighted the need for an organization like MPTF that ‘takes care of our own’ in times of financial crisis.”

“The third time will really be the charm this year as we join hands with MPTF to provide help and comfort for the holidays and beyond,” said Janene Drafs, VP/General Manager, KTLA. “We love to use our voice and platform to give back and make a difference, and this telethon is such a beautiful expression of how we can all come together.”