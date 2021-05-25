Jimmy Kimmel is an American comedian and talk show host.
Charities & foundations supported 16
Jimmy Kimmel has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Jimmy Kimmel"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 18
Abuse, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
Contact Jimmy Kimmel
You can contact Jimmy Kimmel using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Comedy, Radio, Television, MoviesMore fields →