Jimmy Kimmel
16
charities
18
causes
73
articles
2
videos

Jimmy Kimmel is an American comedian and talk show host.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alicia KeysBlake GriffinChelsea HandlerCiaraCody SimpsonDr. Mehmet OzEllen DeGeneresElton JohnHilary DuffJoel McHaleJonas BrothersJordin SparksJustin BieberKatharine McPheeTim McGraw

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Jimmy Kimmel"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

Abuse, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

Contact Jimmy Kimmel

You can contact Jimmy Kimmel using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Radio, Television, Movies

More fields