Ciara
13
charities
14
causes
57
articles
0
videos

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alicia KeysAshantiBella ThorneBeyoncéBill ClintonChris BrownCommonEd Begley Jr.John LegendJordin SparksMariah CareyNe-YoTaylor SwiftUsherVictoria Justice

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Ciara"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Sports, Women

Contact Ciara

You can contact Ciara using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Military, Fashion, Movies, Music

More fields