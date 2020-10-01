On October 2, Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft organization, is hosting World Smile Day Live: A Virtual Celebration in partnership with Ciara to raise funds and awareness for the 540 babies born with a cleft every day—many without access to treatment or care.

Ciara to host Smile Train's World Smile Day

Smile Train estimates that its medical partners have put more than 37,000 free, lifesaving cleft surgeries on hold due to the pandemic.

Ciara, along with a range of celebrity guests including Christie Brinkley, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Smith, Prince Royce, Elizabeth Henstridge and others, will be on live to spread the word, connect with fans and share why they support Smile Train. The event will also feature a special musical performance from Elle King!

Viewers can tune in on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET for the pre-show and 8:00 p.m. ET for the main event, on the Smile Train website or via Facebook or YouTube.