Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) – founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce – announced Jay Leno will host the 3rd Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala.

The “black tie fantasy” event honorary chairs include Brooke Burke, and Rachel Zoe. The star studded gala will honor Christie Brinkley with the Philanthropic Impact Achievement Award, and guests will enjoy a special performance by Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

The signature gala hosted by COSF is framed with five days of events for its gala guests now dubbed “Aspen Snow Ball Week”. This year will include the first-ever Kick-Off Benefit Concert in partnership with the Aspen Art Museum harboring its connection to Art education and COSF’s mission to ensure children have access to wellness programs such as Art Therapy. Robin Thicke and Chloe Jane are confirmed to perform.

The curated week of events starting on February 5 will foster connection, education, community and impact. Starting with Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro for a “pre-game” take-over of the famed slope side bistro, Aspen Art Museum will host a Kick-Off Benefit Concert, Snow Lodge Aspen will host a Aprés Ski Soirée and the Night Before Benefactor Dinner with DJ’s sets by Carlita. The St. Regis ballroom will be transformed into this year’s theme ‘Oh the Places You’ll Go’ inspired by Dr. Suess’s book and “giving these heroic kids a chance to go places”. The Official After Party and the Sunday closing Superbowl Party will be at the brand-new ZigZag Restaurant owned by COSF founding board members Scott & Carly Weber.

“For our third annual signature gala we have raised the bar, offering curated programming for donors that lift the guest experience and fosters meaningful engagement to our mission. This year we aim to educate our guests, and inspire them to help push our impact forward. We want our motives to be clear of what we stand for and where we are going,” says Pierce, COSF’s Founding Chairman.

Sponsors for 3rd Annual Snow Ball Gala include Co-Presenting Sponsors Velocity Black, Taittinger Champagne, with support from ZigZag, Aspen Valley Ranch, Weber Boxer Group, Horse Soldier Bourbon, PATRÓN El Alto Tequila, Streeter Flynn Gin, Aspen Vodka, Desolas Mezcal, Entourage Rosé and Caymus Wines.

To reserve tickets and tables, www.aspensnowball.com.