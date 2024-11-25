amfAR raised over $3 million at its inaugural amfAR Las Vegas gala last night. In addition, the foundation will receive a portion of nearly $11 million generated with event partner RM Sotheby’s in a live auction of rare luxury automobiles.

Diana Ross at amfAR Las Vegas Gala

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images

The exclusive event took place at Wynn Las Vegas during race week.

Renowned comedian Jay Leno hosted the evening, legend Diana Ross brought the audience to their feet with her music and magic. Academy Award-nominated actor, writer, and director Sylvester Stallone and accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and model Jennifer Stallone were honored with amfAR’s Award of Inspiration.

Actress and powerhouse vocalist, Amber Riley, opened the evening, which was presented in partnership with Paramount Global. Guests in attendance included Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Keegan-Michael Key, Juno Temple, Tyler Hoechlin, Evan Ross, Ian Bohen, Jonathan Cheban, Caylee Cowan, Jack Flaherty, David Glasser, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Katee Sackhoff, Jessica Wang, Jason Tartick, Zarina Yeva, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Trixie Mattel, and amfAR Board Member Tony Mancilla, among many others.

amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost delivered an important message about amfAR’s mission at the top of the night and made a plea to guests to continue supporting amfAR’s critical work. “We have made significant progress – thanks to the tireless efforts of researchers and of supporters like yourselves – but a cure remains elusive,” said Frost. “Tonight, I’m calling upon you to help, to keep that progress moving forward, toward a cure.”

Auctioneer Michael Macaulay kicked off the evening’s live auction, which featured works by Timothy White and Michael Kagan, a Sylvester Stallone painting, jewelry from Merry Belle worn by actress Jodie Turner-Smith, experiences from signature sponsors Roberto Cavalli and Sazerac and Presenting Sponsor Paramount Global, as well as five rare luxury automobiles from RM Sotheby’s. Host Jay Leno assisted Macaulay on stage with his near encyclopedic knowledge of cars, helping to drive the bidding up to a total of $11 million, a portion of which went to amfAR.

Another highlight of the auction was when 101 Studios co-founder and CEO David Glasser called Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeffrey Wright from The Agency, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer from 1923, and Ian Bohen from Yellowstone onstage to help auction off walk-on roles in Tulsa King and in another upcoming Paramount Global show. Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen added, “My role on Yellowstone started as a walk on role,” to help inspire bidding.

Following the auction, The Stallones accepted amfAR’s Award of Inspiration in recognition of their generous support of amfAR’s lifesaving work, in addition to numerous other causes related to health, education, and women’s rights. “It’s up to all of us to keep the fires of hope blazing until that day comes and it will, this disease will be beaten to a pulp and the world’s fist with be lifted in glorious victory,” said Sylvester Stallone as he accepted the award.

The inimitable Diana Ross closed the evening triumphantly, getting guests singing and out of their seats with several of her iconic hits, including I’m Coming Out, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, and You Can’t Hurry Love.

Event Chairs included Craig Billings, Andrew Duncan, Michael Fassbender, David Glasser, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Fausto Puglisi, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright, and amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

amfAR Las Vegas took place at Wynn Las Vegas, the event’s official hotel and resort partner.

The evening’s presenting sponsor was Paramount Global, and signature sponsors were Roberto Cavalli, 101 Studios, RM Sotheby’s, and Sazerac. The event was supported by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and VEGAS Magazine was the Official Media Partner.