Sylvester Stallone, Diana Ross and Jay Leno will attend amfAR's Las Vegas event this week.

amfAR’s inaugural Las Vegas fundraising gala will be held in conjunction with Ultimate Race Week at Wynn Las Vegas. The event will include dinner, a live auction, award presentations and performances, including a special exclusive performance by Diana Ross. Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone will be honored. Jay Leno will host. Amber Riley will open the night.

WHO:

Diana Ross, Jay Leno, Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone, Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Amber Riley, Kat Graham, Alton Mason, Lukas Gage, Jack Flaherty, David Glasser, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Trixie Mattel, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost and more.

WHEN:

Friday, November 22, 2024

WHERE:

Wynn Las Vegas

About amfAR:

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested more than $660 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,800 grants to research teams worldwide.

Signature sponsors are Roberto Cavalli, 101 Studios and RM Sotheby’s. Wynn Las Vegas is the official hotel and resort partner.