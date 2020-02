Dedicated to the support of AIDS research, AIDS prevention, treatment, education and the advocacy of sound AIDS-related public policy.

amfAR’s annual Cinema Against AIDS gala has been an important and successful fund-raising event for the Foundation since 1993, generating more than $22 million for essential AIDS research. Past events have been hosted by Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, and Sir Elton John.

The gala has seen impromptu performances by stars such as Sir Elton John, Robin Williams, Natalie Cole, Liza Minnelli, Sheryl Crow, Ringo Starr, Lionel Richie, Macy Gray, Shirley Bassey, and Milla Jovovich. The 2006 live auction, conducted by Harvey Weinstein and Sharon Stone, raised $2 million, bringing the event’s fundraising total to $4 million.