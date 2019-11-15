Kate Moss is a supporter of Breakthrough Breast Cancer, and featured in one of their t-shirt campaigns.

She also supports War Child.

Moss also designed a charm in a necklace for Cancer Research UK in 2007.

She has also helped to launch the SamandRuby Charity organization in 2006 to provide funding for the education and shelter of Thai children.

Moss also supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Hoping Foundation, the Lucy Blackman Trust, Make Poverty History, Comic Relief, and Homes Of Hope.

In 2006, Moss recorded an appearance in a Little Britain sketch for Comic Relief at the Hammersmith Apollo as a character called Katie Pollard, sister of Vicky Pollard played by Matt Lucas.