Jones sang ‘Delilah’ with opera star Luciano Pavarotti at the tenor’s annual charity concert in aid of Afghan refugees.
In 1992, Jones recorded a version of “All You Need Is Love” for ChildLine and performed in a live stage performance of Dylan Thomas’ “Under Milkwood” to benefit the Prince's Trust. He also supported the Prince’s charity in 2001 at the London fundraiser “Party In The Park”.
In 1993, Tom recorded version of the Rolling Stones’ classic “Gimme Shelter” to benefit the UK homeless charity, Shelter, and sang at Sting's annual show at Carnegie Hall to benefit his charity, The Rainforest Foundation.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 11
Tom Jones has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 15
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support
Contact Tom Jones
You can contact Tom Jones using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)