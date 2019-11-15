Tom Jones
11
charities
15
causes
52
articles
0
videos

Jones sang ‘Delilah’ with opera star Luciano Pavarotti at the tenor’s annual charity concert in aid of Afghan refugees.

In 1992, Jones recorded a version of “All You Need Is Love” for ChildLine and performed in a live stage performance of Dylan Thomas’ “Under Milkwood” to benefit the Prince's Trust. He also supported the Prince’s charity in 2001 at the London fundraiser “Party In The Park”.

In 1993, Tom recorded version of the Rolling Stones’ classic “Gimme Shelter” to benefit the UK homeless charity, Shelter, and sang at Sting's annual show at Carnegie Hall to benefit his charity, The Rainforest Foundation.

Charities & foundations supported 11

Tom Jones has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support

