Joanna Lumley is a Patron of the Born Free Foundation.

She is passionate about the Free Tibet Campaign and other human rights causes.

Joanna Lumley was amongst a number of celebrities who supported leading mental health charity Mind's sponsored bike ride through Vietnam in November 2001.

In 2006, Lumley engaged a man in a conversation in a UK bar after she saw him concealing a gun in a bag, remaining calm and keeping him involved until the police arrived.