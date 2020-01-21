Joanna Lumley is a Patron of the Born Free Foundation.
She is passionate about the Free Tibet Campaign and other human rights causes.
Joanna Lumley was amongst a number of celebrities who supported leading mental health charity Mind's sponsored bike ride through Vietnam in November 2001.
In 2006, Lumley engaged a man in a conversation in a UK bar after she saw him concealing a gun in a bag, remaining calm and keeping him involved until the police arrived.
Charities & foundations supported 38
Joanna Lumley has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ABF The Soldiers' Charity
- ActionAid
- Action on Hearing Loss
- Animal Aid
- Animal Defenders International
- Book Aid International
- British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection
- Children With Leukaemia
- Comic Relief
- Compassion in World Farming
- Coram
- Cruelty Free International
- David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation
- Disasters Emergency Committee
- Dr. Hadwen Trust
- Druk White Lotus School
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Free Tibet Campaign
- Gurkha Welfare Trust
Causes supported 22
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Weapons Reduction
