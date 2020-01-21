Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley is a Patron of the Born Free Foundation.

She is passionate about the Free Tibet Campaign and other human rights causes.

Joanna Lumley was amongst a number of celebrities who supported leading mental health charity Mind's sponsored bike ride through Vietnam in November 2001.

In 2006, Lumley engaged a man in a conversation in a UK bar after she saw him concealing a gun in a bag, remaining calm and keeping him involved until the police arrived.

Causes supported 22

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Weapons Reduction

