Variety Club improves the lives of sick, disabled and disadvantaged children across the UK.

The charity offers services from providing “Sunshine Coaches” (minibuses for educational and fun outings) and funding major hospital appeals to providing basic items that will improve the lives of individual children. Each year the Variety Club donates electric wheelchairs, specialist beds, car seats, sensory equipment, standing frames and many other items that can change the life of a child in need.