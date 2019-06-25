Daniel Craig announced his support of the RNLI in the December 2007 issue of GQ magazine, which featured photographs of him afloat with the volunteer lifeboat crew at Ramsgate. Daniel also chose the RNLI to benefit from his win of the Variety award at the British Independent Film Awards in 2007.
