Dame Judi Dench lost her husband to lung cancer in 2001, and is patron of Women Against Lung Cancer, a campaign of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation.

She co-hosted the Unite for the Future Gala, benefitting the victims of 9/11 and Doctors Without Borders with Kevin Spacey.

Dench was entered into the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Hall of Fame in 2007.