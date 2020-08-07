Dame Judi Dench lost her husband to lung cancer in 2001, and is patron of Women Against Lung Cancer, a campaign of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation.
She co-hosted the Unite for the Future Gala, benefitting the victims of 9/11 and Doctors Without Borders with Kevin Spacey.
Dench was entered into the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Hall of Fame in 2007.
Charities & foundations supported 36
Judi Dench has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Alzheimer's Society
- Animal Defenders International
- British Forces Foundation
- Cancer Research UK
- Children of Peace
- Children With Leukaemia
- Desmond Tutu Peace Centre
- Dr. Hadwen Trust
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Epilepsy Action
- Everyone Matters
- GLAAD
- Grace House
- Hope Foundation
- Humane Society International
- Human Rights Campaign
- Human Rights Watch
- Karuna
- Legacy of Hope Foundation
- Lymphatic Education & Research Network, Inc.
- NAACP
- National Literacy Trust
- National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
- Neurofibromatosis Association
- Northampton Welfare Rights Advice Service
- Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation
- SANE
- ShelterBox
- Small Steps Project
- Special Olympics
- The Make A Difference Trust
- The Rainforest Foundation
- The Trevor Project
- UNICEF
- USC Shoah Foundation Institute
- White Ribbon Alliance
Causes supported 28
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
