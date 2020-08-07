Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench lost her husband to lung cancer in 2001, and is patron of Women Against Lung Cancer, a campaign of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation.

She co-hosted the Unite for the Future Gala, benefitting the victims of 9/11 and Doctors Without Borders with Kevin Spacey.

Dench was entered into the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Hall of Fame in 2007.

Causes supported 28

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

