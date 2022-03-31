A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 26, 2022, for the 20th annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

Stars Attend 2022 Night Before Gala

Funds raised during the evening will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. The annual event raised close to $4.5 million last night, totaling just over $96 million in the event’s history.

The 2022 host committee included a lineup of the industry’s most elite talent, including Javier Bardem, Kenneth Branagh, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Olivia Colman & Ed Sinclair, Ariana DeBose, Dame Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons, Aunjanue Ellis, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Tony Goldwyn, Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key, Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray, Marlee Matlin & Kevin Grandalski, Octavia Spencer, Diane Warren, Pauletta & Denzel Washington, and Venus Williams.

Attending guests included Riz Ahmed, Adam Arkin, Rosanna Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Kelsey Asbille, Madison Bailey, Maria Bakalova, Garcelle Beauvais, Lake Bell, Bobby Berk, Thora Birch, Orlando Bloom, Diego Boneta, Zach Braff, Adrien Brody, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gerard Butler, Dove Cameron, Tia Carrere, Erika Christensen, Madelyn Cline, Lana Condor, Chace Crawford, Alexandra Daddario, David Dastmalchian, Jonathan “JD” Daviss, Ana De Armas, Rebecca De Mornay, Zooey Deschanel, Kaitlyn Dever, Jenna Dewan, Minnie Driver, Griffin Dunne, Daniel Durant, Daisy Edgar Jones, Billy Eichner, Jacob Elordi, Cynthia Erivo, Frances Fisher, James Franco, Nicholas Galitzine, Michael Gandolfini, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Henry Golding, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Emily Hampshire, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Jessica Henwick, Kathy Hilton, Aldis Hodge, Derek Hough, Paris Jackson, January Jones, Emma Kenney, Keegan-Michael Key, Daniel Dae Kim, Heidi Klum, Nick Kroll, Jane Levy, Simu Liu, Lashana Lynch, Danielle MacDonald, James Marsden, Neil McDonough, Chrissy Metz, Thomas Middleditch, Alyssa Milano, Lamorne Morris, Dermot Mulroney, DeVaughn Nixon, Trevor Noah, Austin North, Ego Nwodim, Himesh Patel, Liam Payne, Nasim Pedrad, Rosie Perez, Melissa Peterman, Billy Porter, Glen Powell, Maggie Q, Jack Quaid, Lili Reinhart, Lauren Ridloff, Ray Romano, Sara Sampaio, Jonathan Scott, Jane Seymour, Molly Shannon, Saniyya Sidney, Diana Silvers, Justice Smith, David Spade, Abigail Spencer, Sebastian Stan, Chase Stokes, Gina Torres, Gabrielle Union, Jon Voight, Dwyane Wade, Lena Waithe, Isabella Ward, The Weeknd, Paul Wesley, Serena Williams, Maddie Ziegler and more.

This year’s generous presenting sponsors included Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, Penske Media Corporation, and YouTube. The event was held at Fox Studio Lot, where Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo provided specialty foods for the guests.