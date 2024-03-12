Patricia Arquette
7
charities
15
causes
51
articles
1
video

Arquette’s mother died of breast cancer, after which the actress began to raise awareness of the disease. She has run in the annual Race for the Cure, and was the spokesperson for Lee National Denim Day in 1999.

Charities & foundations supported 7

Patricia Arquette has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alison SweeneyAmerica FerreraAshley JuddBrittany SnowCourteney CoxDita Von TeeseEva AmurriKatie CouricKaty PerryKelly RipaLynda CarterMariska HargitayMelora HardinMiley CyrusNancy O'Dell

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Patricia Arquette"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Water, Women

Contact Patricia Arquette

You can contact Patricia Arquette using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields