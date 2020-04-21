Starting on April 22nd, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrities will join activists, politicians, and artists for Earth Day Live, a three-day live stream and online mobilization led by youth climate leaders.

Earth Day Live will include performances and appearances from entertainers across music, TV, and film. There will be DJ sets each evening to help build community and grow the climate movement.

The program includes unique celebrity-activist exchanges, including a segment with communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis, hosted by actor Luke Baines and journalist Sharon Carpenter and a discussion about climate grief with New York Magazine Deputy Editor and “The Uninhabitable Earth” author David Wallace Wells and climate psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Earth Day Live aims to spur collective action to protect our communities and our planet, through performances, conversations, and training sessions curated by climate activists.

Earth Day Live will be live from 9a-9p ET on April 22, 23, and 24th on www.earthdaylive2020.org and accessible to watch on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

Scheduled programming in the live stream will include:

Joaquin Phoenix in conversation with Moby, Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, and Dr. Michael Greger about the links between COVID -19 & Climate Emergency

-19 & Climate Emergency Patricia Arquette in conversation with musician and advocate Robby Romero

Conversations and panel discussions with Rev. William J. Barber II, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, Bill McKibben, Mustafa Santiago Ali, David Wallace-Wells and Margaret Klein Salamon

Climate activist interviews with Jane Fonda

Musical performances by Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Man & Ted Leo, Nahko The Bear, and more

Cooking demo with Alejandra Schrader and Dominique Crenn

DJ sets with: Questlove, Talib Kweli, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi, and Soul Clap

Talks on democracy with Erica Chenoweth and Eric Liu

Scheduled cameos will include:

Al Gore

John Kerry

Dave Burd aka lil Dicky

Angela Rye

Patrisse Cullors

Alex MacNicoll

Alyssa Milano

Amber Valletta

Ilyasah Shabazz

Lisa Edelstein

Matt McGorry

Monica Dogra

Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh

Ndaba Mandela

Rosanna Arquette

Tim Heidecker

Additional programming details will be released closer to the launch of Earth Day Live.