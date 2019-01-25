Al Gore was born in Washington DC in 1948, the son of a US Representative and Senator. His early life was divided between life in the political capital of the United States and the family farm in Tennessee. In the 1970s, he served as a military journalist in Vietnam. 1993 saw Gore become the 45th Vice President of the United States, a position he held under President Bill Clinton until 2001. He narrowly missed out being voted into the Presidency himself in 2000.

Gore founded the Alliance For Climate Protection – which he describes as “a bipartisan non-profit organization that is devoted to changing public opinion in the US and around the world about the urgency of solving the climate crisis” – and is the driving force behind Live Earth.

He is the author of An Inconvenient Truth, a best-selling book on the threat of and solutions to global warming, and the subject of the movie of the same title, which has already become one of the top documentary films in history. His latest book, “The Assault on Reason”, debuted at the top of the New York Times best seller list when it was released in May of 2007, and in September 2007 his interactive cable network, Current TV, won an Emmy.

For his efforts in tackling environmental issues, Gore received the Nobel Peace Prize in late 2007.

“Al Gore has for a long time been one of the world’s leading environmental politicians,” said the Nobel Committee who awarded the prize. “His strong commitment, reflected in his political activity, lectures, films, and books has strengthened the struggle against climate change. He is probably the single individual who has done most to create greater worldwide understanding of the measures that need to be adopted.”