Live Earth

Organised by SOS (Save Our Selves), Live Earth is a series of concerts set to take place around the world on July 7th, 2007 to engage people on a mass scale to combat our climate crisis.

Concerts will include performances by more than 150 of the world’s top musicians performing at various venues around the world.

Venues and musicians include:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA:

SHANGHAI, CHINA:

  • 12 Girls Band
  • Anthony Wong
  • Eason Chan
  • Evonne Hsu
  • Huang Xiao Ming
  • Joey
  • Sarah Brightman
  • Soler
  • Winnie Shin

HAMBURG, GERMANY:

TOKYO, JAPAN

  • AI
  • Abingdon Boys School
  • Ai Otsuka
  • Ayaka
  • Bonnie Pink
  • Cocco
  • Genki Rockets
  • Kumi Koda
  • Linkin Park
  • Michael Nyman
  • Rihanna
  • Rip Slyme
  • Rize
  • UA
  • Yellow Magic Orchestra

NEW YORK, USA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

Causes

Environment

