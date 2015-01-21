Organised by SOS (Save Our Selves), Live Earth is a series of concerts set to take place around the world on July 7th, 2007 to engage people on a mass scale to combat our climate crisis.
Concerts will include performances by more than 150 of the world’s top musicians performing at various venues around the world.
Venues and musicians include:
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA:
- Blue King Brown
- Crowded House
- Eskimo Joe
- Ghostwriters
- Jack Johnson
- John Butler Trio
- Missy Higgins
- Paul Kelly
- Sneaky Sound System
- Toni Collette and The Finish
- Wolfmother
SHANGHAI, CHINA:
- 12 Girls Band
- Anthony Wong
- Eason Chan
- Evonne Hsu
- Huang Xiao Ming
- Joey
- Sarah Brightman
- Soler
- Winnie Shin
HAMBURG, GERMANY:
- Chris Cornell
- Jan Delay
- Juli
- Katie Melua
- Lotto King Karl
- Mana
- Mando Diao
- Michael Mittermeier
- Reamonn
- Roger Cicero
- Sasha
- Silbermond
- Snoop Dogg
- Shakira
- Enrique Iglesias
TOKYO, JAPAN
- AI
- Abingdon Boys School
- Ai Otsuka
- Ayaka
- Bonnie Pink
- Cocco
- Genki Rockets
- Kumi Koda
- Linkin Park
- Michael Nyman
- Rihanna
- Rip Slyme
- Rize
- UA
- Yellow Magic Orchestra
NEW YORK, USA
- AFI
- Akon
- Alicia Keys
- Bon Jovi
- Dave Matthews Band
- Fall Out Boy
- John Mayer
- KT Tunstall
- Kanye West
- Kelly Clarkson
- Ludacris
- Melissa Etheridge
- Roger Waters
- Smashing Pumpkins
- The Police
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
- Beastie Boys
- Black Eyed Peas
- Bloc Party
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Damien Rice
- David Gray
- Duran Duran
- Foo Fighters
- Genesis
- James Blunt
- John Legend
- Kasabian
- Keane
- Madonna
- Metallica
- Paolo Nutini
- Pussycat Dolls
- Razorlight
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Snow Patrol
- Spinal Tap
- Terra Naomi
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA
- Angélique Kidjo
- Baaba Maal
- Danny K
- Joss Stone
- The Parlotones
- The Soweto Gospel Choir
- UB40
- Vusi Mahlasela
- Zola
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
- Lenny Kravitz
- Pharrell Williams
- Macy Gray
- Xuxa
- O Rappa
- Marcelo D2
- Jorge Ben Jor
- Jota Quest
- Vanessa Da Matta
- MV Bill
