Linkin Park
19
charities
22
causes
80
articles
3
videos

Linkin Park has helped raise money to benefit victims of Hurricane Charley in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

They also helped relief efforts for the 2004 Tsunami victims by staging several charity concerts, and setting up an additional fund called Music for Relief.

The band participated at Live 8 with Jay-Z.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Dave MatthewsDave Matthews BandJoe JonasJohn LegendJonas BrothersKanye WestKeith UrbanKevin JonasMaroon 5Miley CyrusNick JonasRed Hot Chili PeppersSheryl CrowSlashStevie Wonder

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Linkin Park"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 22

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

Contact Linkin Park

You can contact Linkin Park using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields