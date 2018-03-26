Started by Linkin Park, Music for Relief responds to natural disasters as they occur to help victims recover and rebuild, with an emphasis on housing, education programs and resources.

The organization also recognizes the environmental consequences of global warming, which have demonstrated the capability to accelerate and strengthen certain types of natural disasters. Therefore the second goal of MUSIC FOR RELIEF is to help prevent and decrease future natural disasters by reducing greenhouse gasses, seeking renewable forms of energy and educating the public about climate change.