Maria Shriver
8
charities
10
causes
62
articles
0
videos

Maria Shriver is the First Lady of California, and is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger. She runs the annual Women’s Conference in California.

Charities & foundations supported 8

Maria Shriver has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Aretha FranklinArnold SchwarzeneggerAshley TisdaleBB KingCarrie UnderwoodEnrique IglesiasJoel MaddenJonas BrothersJosh GrobanNeil DiamondRicky MartinSharon StoneStevie WonderStingU2

Insights

Activity
Social reach

3 related places

Google trends for "Maria Shriver"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 10

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges

Contact Maria Shriver

You can contact Maria Shriver using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Literature, Politics, Journalism

More fields