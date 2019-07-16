Providing year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 2.2 million people with intellectual disabilities in more than 150 countries
Special Olympics has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Jackson
- Amy Grant
- Aretha Franklin
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Ashley Tisdale
- Avril Lavigne
- BB King
- Betty White
- Big Show
- Bobby Shriver
- Bon Jovi
- Bonnie Raitt
- Bono
- Brandon Molale
- Bruce Springsteen
- Bruce Willis
- Bryan Adams
- Chad Hedrick
- Chris Evert
- Christina Aguilera
- Colbie Caillat
- Colin Farrell
- Darius Rucker
- Darlene Love
- Dave Matthews
- Dave Matthews Band
- David Muir
- Dikembe Mutombo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Eric Clapton
- Eva Mendes
- Herb Alpert
- Hootie and the Blowfish
- Jackie Evancho
- Jason Mraz
- Jewel
- John C. McGinley
- John Mellencamp
- John Stamos
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jordin Sparks
- Judi Dench
- Lady Gaga
- Lauren Potter
- Lifehouse
- Lonnie Ali
- Madonna
- Maria Shriver
- Martina McBride
- Mary J. Blige
- Mary Tyler Moore
- Maureen McCormick
- Michael Bublé
- Michael Jordan
- Muhammad Ali
- Nadia Comaneci
- Nicole Scherzinger
- No Doubt
- Randy Travis
- Rascal Flatts
- Reba McEntire
- Richard Marx
- Run DMC
- Sargent Shriver
- Sheryl Crow
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Stevie Nicks
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- The Band Perry
- Tim Allen
- Tom Petty
- Train
- U2
- Vanessa Williams
- Vince Gill
- Wendi Russo
- Whitney Houston
- Wyclef Jean
- Yvette Nicole Brown