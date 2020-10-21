Vince Gill
Vince Gill attended the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance's 35th anniversary gala in 2009, helping to raise $225,000.

One of the most popular singers in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Since 1990, Gill has won 20 GRAMMY Awards and 18 Country Music Association Awards. The CMA honored Gill with its prestigious Irving Waugh Award of Excellence which is awarded to an individual who is “the originator and caretaker of demonstrated ideas and actions that have dramatically broadened and improved country music’s influence.” Gill was also recently presented the BMI Icon Award. The Academy of Country Music has conferred eight awards on Gill. Gill is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. He is a member of the four-time Grammy-nominated band The Time Jumpers.

Causes supported 18

Addiction, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Substance Abuse, Veteran/Service Member Support

