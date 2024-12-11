This year, the world’s largest national annual charity golf event heads toward its final rounds in early 2025 with 80 events completed and more than 12,000 golfers participating.

The Applied Underwriters Invitational golf tournament has exceeded its annual goal of raising $12 million for the 80 charities it now supports, nearing $13 million to date for such organizations as the National Kidney Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society, Boys and Girls Clubs, United Way, and many community-based organizations supporting children’s literacy and education, emergency housing and assistance for families in need, aid to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, youth sports, and organizations that focus on mentorship and the development of young people.

Now in its 37th year of continuous operation, The Invitational has contributed over $300 million to charity since its founding according to Loren Shapiro, National Tournament Director, who stated: “The 2024 season of the Applied Underwriters Invitational has been an extraordinary success. With support this season from 12,000 golfers and more than 2,500 local corporate sponsors, this year’s fundraising total has elevated The Invitational’s lifetime charitable support to an increasingly higher level. We are seeing a growing number of top named sponsors as well, such as Cobra PUMA Golf, Bridgestone Golf, Under Armour Eyewear, Whistling Straits, Global Golf Post, Bass Pro Shops, and The Experience St Andrews. It is most gratifying.”

A host of celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment joined Applied Underwriters executives, tournament staff, and thousands of volunteers to advance this year’s tournament successfully on every measurable level, according to Mr. Shapiro. Sports and entertainment participants include NFL, NBA and Golf Hall of Famers, actors, comedians and musicians, including Justin Reid (NFL, Safety for the Kansas City Chiefs), Kevin Lockett (NFL, former Kansas City Chiefs player), Charles Haley (NFL, former player for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, winner of five Super Bowls), Kenny Thomas (NBA, former power forward for the Sacramento Kings), Deron Cherry (NFL, former safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, six-time Pro Bowler), Warren Moon (NFL, former quarterback for the Houston Oilers), Alex English (NBA, former Denver Nuggets player, eight-time All-Star), Nancy Lopez (former pro golfer, winner of 48 LPGA Tour events); Major League Baseball legends Dave Stewart, Sergio Romo, and Barry Bonds – each of whom played at the Vida Blue Charity Golf Tournament in Oakland named for the late, great Oakland A’s pitcher; and comedians and actors Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez, Anthony Anderson, as well as musician Vince Gill.

Great appreciation among sports men and women was shared by the celebrity participants and summarized by long time Invitational spokesman and advocate Luke Donald, professional golfer, European Ryder Cup Captain, and former number one player in the world: “I’m very proud and honored to be an ambassador for the Applied Underwriters Invitational. It’s great to see the amazing work Applied is doing in terms of all their philanthropic efforts, and the charity dollars they’re raising through The Invitational.”

Mr. Donald’s thanks were echoed by Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Charles Haley, who won five Super Bowls—second most in history—and played in five Pro Bowls: “I want to add my voice to thank Applied Underwriters for all the hard work that they did to bring together this remarkable golf tournament in 30 states. They benefit foundations like my Tackle Tomorrow reading program for underprivileged kids, which puts reading coaches in elementary schools to change the way kids and families view education in these communities and espouses education as the key to mobility, thinking, processing information, dreaming, and doing the things that you had never thought about doing.”

Tournament finals are set for May 14th to the 18th at the world-renowned American Club Resort, home of the prestigious Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, WI. The course has hosted three PGA Championships (2004, 2010, 2015), one U.S. Senior Open (2007), and the 43rd Ryder Cup (2021).

At that time, the winning foursome of each Applied Underwriters Invitational event this season will be invited to compete in the National Finals on Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, these courses offer unparalleled golfing experiences, known for their stunning coastal views along Lake Michigan and rugged, links-style terrain.