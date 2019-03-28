George Lopez founded the The Lopez Foundation. It helps provide significant community and arts resources for education. George and Ann also spent many years as the national spokespeople for the National Kidney Foundation.

Lopez loves to devote much time to the community. He received the Manny Mota Foundation Community Spirit Award and was named Honorary Mayor of Los Angeles for his extensive fundraising efforts benefiting earthquake victims in El Salvador and Guatemala.

In February 2004, George was presented the 2004 Artist of the Year and Humanitarian Award by Harvard University. The award was presented by the president and dean of Harvard University and honored George’s artistic work and charitable endeavors.

In addition, he received awards, such as “Spirit of Liberty Award”, for his contributions to the Latino community. In August 2005, Time recognized George as one of “The 25 Most Influential Hispanics In America.”

George Lopez helped out in Haiti by hosting a celeb-filled event. Many stars came to support Lopez and his charitable cause.