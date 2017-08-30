The Get Schooled Foundation is a non-profit focused on increasing high school and college graduation rates, improving postsecondary readiness and promoting the importance of education by directly engaging and empowering young people to take control of their own education.

Get Schooled does this by using the power of media, technology and popular culture to motivate young people to graduate from high school and go to — and succeed in — college. Get Schooled has partnered with Viacom and they leverage the power of Viacom’s diverse brands from BET Networks, MTV Networks and Paramount Pictures to raise awareness among relevant stakeholders and communities about the challenges facing America’s public education system.