After reading Jeffrey Sachs's “The End of Poverty” Grenier felt motivated to make a difference and did so by hosting a “Fund Rager” for Kiva.
Grenier co-hosted the first annual charity:water Ball in December, 2006 with Jessica Stam.
Adrian was once seen helping someone jump-start a car which had broken down on the road.
In June, 2008, Grenier’s new show, Alter Eco, premiered on Planet Green. The show features the actor and his team of green experts showing changes that can be made to become more eco-friendly.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women
