Encouraging working actors, artists and musicians to voluntarily dedicate their time and talent to children who are battling serious medical conditions.
Causes
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Health, Senior Citizen Support
Celebrity supporters 175
The Art of Elysium has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrian Grenier
- Adrien Brody
- Alexander Skarsgård
- Alicia Witt
- Ali Larter
- Alison Sweeney
- Alyson Hannigan
- Amanda Beard
- Amaury Nolasco
- Amber Heard
- America Ferrera
- Amy Smart
- Angie Harmon
- Anna Kendrick
- Anna Paquin
- Anna Wintour
- Anthony Kiedis
- Antonio Banderas
- Ashlee Simpson
- Ashley Olsen
- Ashton Kutcher
- Band From TV
- Ben Affleck
- Benji Madden
- Billy Idol
- Blythe Danner
- Bob Guiney
- Bonnie Somerville
- Brittany Snow
- Brooke Shields
- Busy Philipps
- Camilla Belle
- Casey Affleck
- Channing Tatum
- Charlize Theron
- Christian Siriano
- Christina Ricci
- Courteney Cox
- Damon Wayans
- Dave Annable
- David Arquette
- Deborah Ann Woll
- Debra Messing
- Demi Moore
- Dita Von Teese
- Elijah Wood
- Eli Roth
- Emile Hirsch
- Emma Roberts
- Eric Dane
- Estelle
- Eva Amurri
- Eva Longoria
- Eva Mendes
- Evan Rachel Wood
- Evan Ross
- Felicity Huffman
- Forest Whitaker
- Fred Savage
- Gavin Rossdale
- Gerard Butler
- Good Charlotte
- Gwen Stefani
- Hugh Jackman
- Hugh Laurie
- Jaime King
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- James Franco
- James McAvoy
- Jared Leto
- Jason Bateman
- Jason Ritter
- Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Jenna Dewan Tatum
- Jennifer Garner
- Jennifer Stone
- Jeremy Piven
- Jeremy Sisto
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jessica Alba
- Jim Carrey
- Jimmy Fallon
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Joel Madden
- Joe Manganiello
- John Legend
- John Mayer
- Johnny Depp
- Jonah Hill
- Josh Duhamel
- Julianne Moore
- Justin Bartha
- Kanye West
- Kate Bosworth
- Kat Von D
- Katy Perry
- Kelly Osbourne
- Kelly Preston
- Kelly Ripa
- Kenna
- Kerry Washington
- Kirsten Dunst
- Kristen Bell
- Kristin Cavallari
- Krysten Ritter
- Kyle Maclachlan
- Laura Linda Bradley
- Lauren Conrad
- Lenny Kravitz
- Linda Perry
- Lindsay Lohan
- Lionel Richie
- Lisa Kudrow
- Liz Friedman
- Louise Roe
- Maria Menounos
- Marisa Tomei
- Mark Wahlberg
- Maroon 5
- Matthew McConaughey
- Matthew Morrison
- Melissa Etheridge
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Michelle Branch
- Mick Jagger
- Miley Cyrus
- Milla Jovovich
- Minnie Driver
- Moby
- Molly Sims
- Nancy O'Dell
- Nicky Hilton
- Nicolas Cage
- Nicole Richie
- Oliver Stone
- Olivia Munn
- Olivia Wilde
- Paris Hilton
- Patricia Arquette
- Penelope Cruz
- Pink
- Portia de Rossi
- Quentin Tarantino
- Rachael Ray
- Rachel Bilson
- Rashida Jones
- Rebecca Gayheart-Dane
- Rebecca Romijn
- Reid Ewing
- Robin Wright
- Rosanna Arquette
- Rose McGowan
- Rumer Willis
- Russell Brand
- Ryan Gosling
- Ryan Seacrest
- Sally Field
- Salma Hayek
- Sam Trammell
- Sara Gilbert
- Scarlett Johansson
- Scott Caan
- Shaun Robinson
- Shepard Fairey
- Sophia Bush
- Stacy Keibler
- Stan Lee
- Steven Tyler
- Sting
- Taylor Spreitler
- Tobey Maguire
- Topher Grace
- Zachary Levi
- Zachary Quinto
- Zoe Kravitz