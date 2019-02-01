Mexican actress Salma Hayek is highly active in raising awareness about violence against women and discrimination against immigrants, and since the birth of her daughter last year, has added campaigns helping children to her list of charity works.

Her own charity, the Salma Hayek Foundation, which previously supported organizations giving aid to and raising awareness for battered women, has now branched out to work with disadvantaged children on the streets of Mexico, helping them to overcome problems such as drugs, violence or lack of education.

As a spokesperson for the Pampers 1 Pack = 1 Vaccine campaign, she helps raise awareness and funds which allow UNICEF to provide tetanus vaccines to pregnant women, protecting the women for up to 15 years, and their babies for several months after the birth.

She says of the program:

“I have long been a supporter of every child’s right to health and happiness. As a new mother, I’m thrilled to help Pampers and UNICEF raise awareness of their initiative to provide tetanus vaccines to those at risk.”

Hayek took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.

Hayek breastfed a desperate mother’s hungry baby during a fact-finding trip to Sierra Leone, Africa, in 2008.

Salma received the Cookie magazine “Smart Cookie” award in 2009 for her active participation in charity since entering the realm of motherhood.