A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 11, 2023, for MPTF's 21st annual ‘Night Before’ benefit.

Bob Beitcher, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Christopher Nolan at MPTF Night Before Event

Credit/Copyright: Shutterstock

Funds raised will be used to support industry members and their families who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. Co-Chaired by Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan, the annual event raised over $4.5 million, totaling over $100 million in the event’s history.

The 2023 host committee included a lineup of the industry’s most elite talent, including Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma & Vin Diesel, Susan & Robert Downey Jr, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Brian Tyree Henry, Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough & Karim Saleh, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, and Michelle Yeoh.

Attending guests included Riz Ahmed, Patricia Arquette, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Murray Bartlett, Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Fan Bingbing, Yvette Nicole Brown, Quinta Brunson, Noah Centineo, Yaya DaCosta, Alexandra Daddario, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam DiMarco, Nina Dobrev, Josh Duhamel, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Billy Eichner, Jenna Elfman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brett Goldstein, Beatrice Granno, Max Greenfield, Paul Walter Hauser, Sabrina Impacciatore, Paris Jackson, Nika King, Troy Kotsur, Gabrielle LaBelle, Lucien Laviscount, Zachary Levi, Melanie Lynskey, Thuso Mbedu, Camila Mendes, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, Lewis Pullman, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Haley Lu Richardson, AnnaSophia Robb, Odeya Rush, Nico Santos, Brooke Shields, Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Mira Sorvino, Drew Starkey, Wanda Sykes, Simona Tabasco, Marisa Tomei, Jon Voight, Lisa Ann Walter, Shaun White, Shailene Woodley, Malala Yousafzai and more.

This year’s generous Presenting Sponsors include City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsor, Dolby.