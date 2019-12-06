Charities & foundations supported 15
Robert Downey Jr has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Robert Downey Jr"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 14
ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Physical Challenges, Poverty
Contact Robert Downey Jr
You can contact Robert Downey Jr using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Comedy, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →