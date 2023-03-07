A star-studded host committee, Co-Chairs, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers will come together on March 11, 2023, for the 21st annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

Co-Chaired by Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan, the event raises funds to support industry members who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike.

This year’s host committee will boast a lineup of the industry’s most elite talent, including Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma & Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey Jr, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, and Michelle Yeoh.

MPTF is incredibly grateful to our amazing Night Before Co-Chairs and Host Committee as the entertainment industry comes together once again to celebrate the achievements of the film community while raising much needed funds for MPTF," said MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher.

This year’s generous Presenting Sponsors include City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oréal USA, Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsor, Dolby.