The impact of Diane Warren’s music has resonated across the globe. Her “Anthem for Peace” was performed in Tel Aviv in 2008 for over 1,000 dignitaries, including Nobel Prize laureates. In 2012, her song “I Was Here” was named the theme for World Humanitarian Day and was performed by Beyoncé live at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Her nonprofit, The Diane Warren Foundation has supported music education in schools, as well as programs to help those with serious illness and enrich the lives of the elderly. Warren is also a noted advocate for animal rights.