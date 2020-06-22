Point Foundation (Point) is the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) students of merit. Point provides financial support, leadership training, mentoring and hope to LGBT individuals who are marginalized because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Point provides its scholars with the financial ability to attend the nation’s foremost higher educational institutions and its donors and mentors with the rare satisfaction of directly investing their resources and time in future generations of leaders.
For more information about Point Foundation, please visit PointFoundation.org. Point Foundation is a 501 ©(3) organization.
Celebrity supporters 45
Point Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Cumming
- Amy Landecker
- Ana Ortiz
- Andy Cohen
- BD Wong
- Brittany Snow
- Busy Philipps
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Cara Buono
- Cherry Jones
- Connor Franta
- Cynthia Nixon
- Danielle Fishel
- David Foster
- Diane Warren
- Eric Stonestreet
- George Takei
- Glenn Close
- Greg Louganis
- Heather McDonald
- Isaac Mizrahi
- Jane Krakowski
- Jason Collins
- Jeffrey Tambor
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Joey McIntyre
- Jonathan Groff
- Judith Light
- Kathryn Hahn
- Kelly Ripa
- Kristin Chenoweth
- La La Anthony
- Lena Dunham
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Michelle Collins
- Nico Santos
- Rebecca Romijn
- Rob Thomas
- Ross Mathews
- Sandra Bernhard
- Tamsen Fadal
- Thomas Roberts
- Uzo Aduba
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Wayne Brady